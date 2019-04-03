Fire Danger Followed By Rain Chances Wednesday In Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - We’ll track another storm system for the weekend with moderately warm weather remaining.
The main upper level system is nearing the four corners area this morning and will spread stronger winds aloft across the central plains states this afternoon and tonight. At the surface, gusty south winds will commence this morning and continue for the day with speeds from 20 to 30 mph common across eastern OK.
Despite the presence of south winds, low level moisture is expected to remain to the south or west of the area for most of the day allowing for another rapid fire spread this afternoon. The fire danger continues to be elevated today due to the gusty winds, dry vegetation and relatively low afternoon humidity.
Later this afternoon into the early evening, the first wave of energy may bring a few spotty showers across far northern OK but higher chances for measurable precipitation will hold off until later this evening through the overnight and early Thursday morning hours.
Low level moisture will be surging northward during this period as the main forcing approaches central and eastern OK resulting in some shower and thunderstorm activity. A few of the storms may become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail the main threats as most storms are expected to remain elevated in nature due to the presence of a capping inversion.
After the early morning to midday period Thursday, most of the activity will exit the state with northwest winds and highs in the 70s following into Thursday afternoon.
Pleasant weather will remain through Friday before our next system approaches for the weekend. The data continue to be highly inconsistent regarding the weekend system, but scattered storms will be possible both days along with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs in the 70s.