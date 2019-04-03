News
14-Year-Old Westville Girl Missing, Endangered
WESTVILLE, Oklahoma - A 14-year-old Westville girl is missing and considered endangered. Westville Police say Elizabeth Fisher was last seen Tuesday evening, April 2.
Elizabeth was riding her bike with a friend around 5:30 p.m. The friend said she turned around, and Fisher was gone. The bicycle has not been found.
She was wearing grey sweat pants, a pink shirt with white lettering and black and white shoes.
Elizabeth is on the autism spectrum, according to the Department of Public Safety.