High Winds Factor As Firefighters Battle Large House Fire In Tuttle
Wednesday’s wind was one of several issues firefighters faced while trying to contain a large house fire near Tuttle.
Flames were shooting from the home in a rural neighborhood before firefighters were even alerted.
“With this wind and everything going on once it hit, it just probably went, unfortunately,” said Chris Terry.
Terry saw the smoke as he was driving by. He called 911, then rushed up to make sure everyone was safe. “I got as close as I could, the propane tank in the back of the house was already blowing off, everything else was already fully involved," he said.
Fortunately, the family was not home at the time.
Firefighters had little chance though of saving the house. High winds fueled the flames and threatened a home nearby.
Bridge Creek Fire Chief John Craft said they were “initially very concerned” about the neighboring house.
Crews from Bridge Creek, Tuttle, Blanchard and Amber all responded. But they are volunteer or combination departments, and that slows down response time.
“I’m fortunate that we got guys who work swing shift and things like that, so we have coverage during the day and we can make calls to our neighbors, and get here pretty quick,” said Chief Craft.
And they all had to bring in water.
“Closest fire hydrant to us right now is a mile and half away, and that’s currently where they are getting water," Chief Craft.
In the end, there was not much left of the home. And News 9 was told several family pets didn't survive.
The fire chief says they are looking into a cause, but he believes it may have been a power surge.