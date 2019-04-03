Fallen Tulsa Firefighter Honored With Escort To Claremore
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa firefighter who died Tuesday, April 2 was honored by his fellow firefighters and Tulsa Police with an escort to Claremore Wednesday afternoon.
Ryan David Phillips died of natural causes at age 42.
A Tulsa Police motorcycle escort accompanied his body to Claremore, and firefighters stood watch at several bridges and intersections as he was taken from the medical examiner's office.
His obituary states Phillips was born in Tulsa and attended Nathan Hale High School. He had a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Langston University.
Phillips was accepted into the Tulsa Fire Academy in 2005. He spent his career at Station 29 on South Lewis. He also became a paramedic while serving the City of Tulsa at TFD.
Phillips was married with a young daughter.
His funeral service is planned for 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at First Methodist Church of Tulsa.