Community Raises Funds To Replace Stolen Tools For Car Care Clinic
TULSA, Oklahoma - Car Care Clinic provides maintenance services for people who can't afford it but three weeks ago all of its tools were stolen during a break-in.
The community stepped up with a GoFundMe campaign to raise money and two corporations lent their support. State Farm dipped into its Community Resource Fund and sent along a check for $7,500 and so did the Leinbach Company.
“It’s really nice to be able to be supportive of this sort of community action program,” said Ed Leinbach.
All those community contributions replaced the stolen tools and as a result, the Car Care Clinic is back to work doing work that needs to be done.
“Anything from oil changes to a motor swap out.” Said Lonnie Vaughan, Executive Director of the Care Car Clinic.
To get more information on Car Care Clinic and to fill out an application, visit their web site at www.carcareclinic.info