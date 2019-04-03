Former Uber Driver Accused Of Raping Passenger Takes The Stand
A former Uber driver accused of raping one of his passengers took the stand in his own defense Wednesday.
David Knight admitted to the jury he had sex with the woman, but he said it was consensual. Knight said he picked the woman up that evening in May of 2017 and confirmed her drop off address with her. But he said she told him she "wanted to go anywhere but home."
He said she invited him to a couple of downtown bars with her, before agreeing to go back to his house with him. Knight said when they got back to his house, she got into his bed and invited him to join her, so he did.
He said they were intimate more than one time, and that the woman actively participated. Knight said throughout the evening, she was fully-functioning and acting normal.
The woman testified earlier in the trial saying she remembers nothing about her encounter with Knight and ordered an Uber to take her straight home.
Both sides will wrap up their cases on Thursday and then the jury will decide whether or not Knight is guilty of rape.