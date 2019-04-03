News

WATCH: News On 6 Storm Trackers Caught In Massive Hailstorm

Wednesday, April 3rd 2019, 10:13 PM CDT
Updated:
Wednesday, April 3rd 2019, 10:16 PM CDT
By: NewsOn6.com

Check out this incredible video from News On 6 Storm Trackers captured Wednesday night will following storms that are moving into Oklahoma.

As Vonn Castor's brother, Val Castor and his wife Amy drove through a heavy hailstorm, and their truck paid the price. 
 

"Our windshield is completely toast," Val exclaimed.

Storms are expected to continue their march across southern and western Oklahoma throughout the evening. The storms are expected will impact the Tulsa area between 1 and 3 am.

Be sure you download the new News On 6 weather app to get notified about nearby rain, hail and potentially tornadic, life-threatening storms.
 
 

 

