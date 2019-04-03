News
WATCH: News On 6 Storm Trackers Caught In Massive Hailstorm
Wednesday, April 3rd 2019, 10:13 PM CDT
Check out this incredible video from News On 6 Storm Trackers captured Wednesday night will following storms that are moving into Oklahoma.
As Vonn Castor's brother, Val Castor and his wife Amy drove through a heavy hailstorm, and their truck paid the price.
"Our windshield is completely toast," Val exclaimed.
Storms are expected to continue their march across southern and western Oklahoma throughout the evening. The storms are expected will impact the Tulsa area between 1 and 3 am.
