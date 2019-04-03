News
300 Pinwheels Displayed At Tulsa Courthouse For Victims Of Child Abuse And Neglect
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and a new display outside the Tulsa County Courthouse aims to raise awareness.
The district attorney's office put 300 pinwheels outside the courthouse for the victims of child abuse and neglect.
"It's one thing to sit there and say, 'Hey, let's not have child abuse in the month of April.' But now as people come into this courthouse every day, they're going to see that," said DA Steve Kunzweiler.
Kunzweiler says he'd like to go the whole month of April without having to file a case of child abuse or neglect.