Biden is known for physically embracing people in public. But he said in a statement Sunday that he never believed he acted inappropriately.

"In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort," Biden's statement said. "And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested that I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."

Biden added that he "may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised by what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will."

Biden's supporters, including several women, have been quick to defend the former vice president. A spokesperson for Biden also sent a list to reporters of quotes from women affirming their support.