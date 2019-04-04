News
Broken Arrow Man Found Safe, Silver Alert Canceled
Thursday, April 4th 2019, 6:13 AM CDT
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police say an elderly man who disappeared Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.
The Haskell Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle blocking a roadway south of town and found Donald Drain sitting outside of it. Police say he's been taken to a Tulsa hospital for medical evaluation.
Police say Drain, 86, disappeared Wednesday afternoon near Aspen and Kenosha.
Officers said Drain may have dementia and didn't have a phone.