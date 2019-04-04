1 Arrested After Tulsa Carjacking, High-Speed Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrested a man accused of carjacking two people and then leading officers on a high-speed chase.
The suspect is in the Tulsa County Jail after police say they found Daniel Freeland hiding in some bushes.
Police say they were initially called around 10 p.m. Wednesday to find a truck that was going 100 miles per hour on Memorial.
Officers say they found the truck abandoned near 31st Street and Memorial.
They say it checked out to Freeland and had an empty holster inside.
Shortly after, officers say two people reported they'd been carjacked in the same area.
The victims told police a man pointed a gun at them, so they gave him their keys and he took their jeep.
Police say officers spotted the stolen jeep at gas station at 31st and Sheridan, but say Freeland sped away, starting a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
They say he drove through red lights and stop signs and ended up getting away from officers near 15th Street and Harvard.
Officers say a family member saw the stolen jeep in that same area and called police.
They say Freeland ran off; so, officers walked the neighborhood to find him.
Officers say they found a gun, pills, meth, heroine and needles in the stolen jeep that belonged to Freeland.