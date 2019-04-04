"The large number of denied borrowers suggests that many are still confused by the program requirements," the GAO report said of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Piecemeal information and communication create "uncertainty for borrowers and [raise] the risk some may be improperly granted or denied loan forgiveness," it added.

Unclear communication aside, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has signaled her lack of support for the program, proposing last month to eliminate the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program in her department's 2020 budget. At least one lawmakers pointed at DeVos for the program's low acceptance rate.

DeVos "is failing to provide $700 million Congress intended for student debt relief to public servants," tweeted Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, on Wednesday. "Teachers, firefighters, nurses and their families deserve the relief they earned."