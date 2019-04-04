Similarities between the disaster and the crash of a Lion Air 737 Max 8 in October last year have brought huge pressure on Boeing. Both crashes have been linked to a new flight control system that the American aviation giant installed on the Max series of jets, known as MCAS. What has remained unclear -- and will remain unclear until the investigation is complete and made public -- is the extent to which a malfunctioning MCAS system caused the crashes, versus pilot error.