FBI Joins Embezzlement Investigation Of Authority That Oversees Fairgrounds
TULSA, Oklahoma - The FBI is joining an investigation into embezzlement accusations within the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority.
The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority is a public trust, with five board members, that oversees the Tulsa County Fairgrounds.
It says management noticed in December of 2017 discrepancies in the way previous accounting staff had handled money and started questioning some of the accounting procedures.
It says an internal investigation uncovered elements of potential embezzlement.
TCPFA says the investigation showed a significant amount of money is missing from December 2015 to September 4, 2018.
It also says audits have been done and come out clean the past several years.
It has not said how much money is missing, but it says no operations or events are impacted.