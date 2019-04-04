NTSB Releases Preliminary Report Concerning Fatal Plane Crash At Sundance Airport
A new report gives insight on a tragic small plane crash that killed two people last month.
The document from the National Transportation Safety Board describes the accident at Sundance Airport on March 18.
Two beloved pilots, Doug Durning and Britton Lee, were killed after their small plane crashed upside down into the runway.
The preliminary report explains while there was a cockpit voice recorder in the plane, the crash itself was not recorded.
The NTSB released its preliminary report earlier this week and said the left thrust reverser was unlatched and open and the right thrust reverser was closed and latched.
This report confirms what an earlier report by the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives said about the crash. News 9 spoke with a pilot who said this appears to have been a malfunction with the plane during landing.
“If you have a reverser deploy on one side, then you have an asymmetrical situation where one engine is pulling and the other one's pushing, which can cause an aircraft to lose directional control,” local pilot Blue Meyers said.
This could also explain why the plane landed upside down, and why witnesses described the plane as swerving to the left.
The plane was returning from Panama City, Florida, after dropping off several people.