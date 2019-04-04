News
Misdemeanor Charges Filed Against Mannford Meth Bust Suspects
Thursday, April 4th 2019, 11:09 AM CDT
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Charges have been filed against three people arrested following a meth bust in Mannford Tuesday.
Police say they started investigating in August because the people who live in the house were buying unusual amounts of the ingredients, especially the pseudoephedrine and camping fuel used in the process of making meth.
Andrew and Melissa Caywood and their son Nicholas have been charged with several counts of attempting to unlawfully purchase pseudoephedrine as well as being involved in a pattern of criminal offenses which are misdemeanor charges. Their bonds are set at $5,000 per charge.