Elk City Police ID 3 Killed In Mobile Home Fire
ELK CITY, Oklahoma - Three people who were killed in an Elk City mobile home fire have been identified by police.
Erin Lee, Jamie Crawford, both 32, and their 2-year-old child died Wednesday after they could not get out of their mobile home during a fire.
Emergency crews were called about 2:30 p.m. to fight the fire, but when firefighters arrived, the mobile home was completely engulfed by flames.
Firefighters determined immediate entry into the home or rescue was impossible.
State fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminary reports indicate the fire might have started from an electrical issue from inside the home.
The three bodies were taken to Oklahoma City to be examined by the medical examiner's office.
The mobile home did not have working smoke detectors.