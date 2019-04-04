News
Prosecutors Plan To Ask For Death Penalty In Tulsa Triple Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County prosecutors plan to ask for the death penalty for one of two men charged in a triple homicide last year.
The district attorney says the murders of Marquis Brown, Hosea Fletcher, and 7-year-old Maziah Brown were especially heinous. They say the proper punishment for Keenan Burkhalter, if convicted, should be execution.
Investigators say the three were still alive in a home when Burkhalter set the home on fire. Another man, Andrew Conard, is awaiting trial for the killings.