News
Former Tulsa Uber Driver Accused Of Raping Customer Found Not Guilty
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Former Tulsa Uber driver accused of raping a customer has been found not guilty.
David Knight was accused of raping an intoxicated woman after picking her up on Cherry Street in May of 2017.
She told jurors her first real memory was waking up naked in a bed she didn't recognize, with Knight on top of her. She then testified that it felt like a dream, and she didn't realize until the next morning she'd been raped.