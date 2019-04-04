News
State Dismisses Several Claims In State Opioid Case To 'Refocus' Case
State Attorney General Mike Hunter has dismissed several claims in the state's case against opioid manufacturers.
Hunter said he dropped the claims without prejudice to refocus the case on its central claim against the manufacturers.
The state will now focus on the public nuisance claim caused by the companies' decades-long marketing campaigns.
According to a news release, the public nuisance claim will provide the state with a comprehensive plan to address and remediate the effects of the opioid crisis has across the state.
The case is still set for May 28.