Ozzy Osbourne will not be performing at this year's Rocklahoma concert, concert organizers announced Thursday. He is recovering from surgery and a bout of pneumonia.

Rocklahoma is just one of the tour dates the singer had to cancel or postpone due to health concerns.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now," Osbourne said in a news release.

Festival organizers say they are working to find a new headliner and wish Osbourne a speedy recovery.

