"The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that a pension benefit is treated under law much like a property right, which is why the Legislature could only focus on new, incoming participants to the pension system. Trying to apply the reforms retroactively would set Oklahoma up for a costly lawsuit with the deck largely stacked against the state.

"Governor Stitt believes this serves as a strong reminder that state government practices, put into motion 20 or 30-plus years ago, must be thoroughly examined and modernized to ensure the responsible and transparent use of Oklahomans' hard-earned tax dollars."