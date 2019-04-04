Duck Takes Over Glenpool Playground To Lay Eggs
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - One section of the Glenpool Elementary School playground is closed with yellow tape around it. A duck had laid a nest full of eggs under the bottom step of the playground equipment.
Principal Dr. Deanna Dobbins says this is the second year for this duck, and she figures this part of the playground will be closed until school is out.
She says the kids love the duck.
“The kids love to watch to see if they see her,” she said. There are several play areas across the playground, this one is the newest.
“We put it up two years ago, so we might have taken her area, and we didn’t know it,” Dr. Dobbins said.
What about the kids losing a play area to a duck?
“To be honest, I’m cool with it,” Caleb McGinnis said. "A duck lays eggs, she has to protect them.”