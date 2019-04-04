Caleb Kelly, from Fresno, Calif., played in 12 games last season and, despite starting just five contests (each of the last five), he ranked fourth on the team with 61 tackles. He also registered 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, one of which resulted in a fumble at West Virginia that he recovered and returned 10 yards for a touchdown. Kelly has started 24 of his 37 career games and has 153 tackles, 11.0 TFLs, 5.0 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.