News
First Responders Ask Tulsans To Donate Blood
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa first responders would like you to give blood this week. The Smoke and Guns Blood Drive is being held right now to support the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
"This is a good way to give back to the whole state of Oklahoma. The nice thing about the Oklahoma Blood Institute is all the blood donations stay in the state of Oklahoma," said Assistant General Manager James McClanahan.
The blood drive is being held at Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson near 49th and Peoria.
Those who donate will receive some giveaways along with a ticket to the Smoke and Guns Boxing Charity Event later this month at Tulsa's BOK Center. The drive ends at 5:30 Thursday night, but will continue Friday morning at 10.