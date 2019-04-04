Oklahomans Report Seeing, Hearing Meteorite Fall
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dozens of northeastern Oklahomans are reporting what may have been a meteorite falling Thursday evening. News On 6 anchor Ashley Izbicki said she was sitting on her front porch in midtown Tulsa when she saw a meteorite fall around 5:10 p.m.
Izbicki said she saw the ball followed by a tail that flashed orange and white.
"I saw it for about two seconds before it was out of eyesight," she said.
News On 6 viewers in Broken Arrow, Grove, Locust Grove, Tulsa, Cookson, Tahlequah, Hulbert, Pawnee and Ponca City report hearing a loud boom or booms. Several report that their homes shook and that they thought it was an explosion or crash.
According to the American Meteor Society, there are three sources of meteoric activity that are expected to be active this week.