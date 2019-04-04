Tulsa Race Riot Centennial Commission Plans For New Building
TULSA, Oklahoma - Members of The Tulsa Race Riot Centennial Commission say they have new updates on the community plan to restore the Greenwood District. Instead of adding onto the Greenwood Cultural Center, they have decided to revamp the original structure and then build a new building.
"Initially we were planning to just add onto this building, the Greenwood Cultural Center, and that just didn't seem to be enough to capture what we were trying to display to the world," said Commission Fundraiser Glenda Love-Williams.
There is also a new app in the works, official Greenwood District signage and a project called the Pathway to Hope, which will extend from the Cultural Center to John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park.
"This history is so rich that you cannot put a financial cap on this history and so we want to get all that we can to make sure we are accurately and effectively telling this story," said Project Manager Jamaal Dyer.
Commission members say so far they have raised $10 million of the 25-million dollars needed to complete the project.