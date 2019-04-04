Exclusive Interview: Joe Exotic Says He's In Shock, Has Plans To File Appeal After Verdict
OKLAHOMA CITY - Joe Exotic speaks from behind bars for the first time since his conviction. He called News 9 reporter Sylvia Corkill directly Thursday afternoon with plans to file an appeal.
According to Joseph Maldonado- Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, following Tuesday’s guilty verdict he was placed on suicide watch, despite never threatening to harm himself.
He said in order to keep from harming himself he was stripped naked, placed in a type of restraint, and then placed in a room where a camera watched him for nearly 48 hours.
He said Tuesday’s verdict rendered him emotionless and that all along he believed he would hear the words "not guilty."
He went on to say he placed more faith in the jurors, and he had testified on his behalf in hopes they would see the truth.
The so-called “Tiger King” went on to say he believed that every witness who testified on the behalf of the government should be jailed for perjury, and that he was disgusted with the lies they told while under oath.
While sobbing over the phone Maldonado-Passage said he was in absolute shock.
He says what happened to him is not what America is all about. And that he planned to start a letter petition to President Donald Trump asking him to pardon him.
As for now, he said he hoped to transfer to another jail while awaiting sentencing. He said he was sick and tired of eating bologna sandwiches, and that in six months he had lost 40 pounds.
When asked about his defense, Maldonado-Passage said he did not believe he had adequate representation during his trial.