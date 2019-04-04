Organization Claims Oklahoma Not Doing Enough To Stop Hate Crimes
TULSA, Oklahoma - In light of the recent vandalism in Oklahoma City and Norman, an organization called We the People Oklahoma says the state isn’t being tough enough on people who commit crimes based on hate. The group’s leader says changes need to be made.
Someone spray painted Nazi symbols and racist graffiti on several walls and sidewalks at the Oklahoma and Cleveland Co. Democratic Party Headquarters in a span of six days. On Thursday, Norman Police say they arrested 45-year-old Allison Johnson on a complaint of making terroristic threats. Police are still investigating.
"These are targeted instances. They are intentionally targeting these areas, and this is why every lawmaker in Oklahoma should be concerned. I believe this is the calm before the storm," said Marq Lewis with We the People Oklahoma.
The current state law says the first hate crime offense is a misdemeanor, the second is a felony. Marq Lewis says the punishment for people who commit hate crimes is just a slap on the wrist. He says all hate crimes should be felonies.
"You should be charged with a hate crime. It may be some sort of vandalism, but this was the intent, to create hate," said Lewis.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says with the way the law is written now, prosecutors have to prove two things to charges someone with a hate crime, both hate speech and violent conduct.
"It is the combination of the language and the violence that gets somebody in trouble with this particular statute," said Kunzweiler.
He does agree when someone is proven guilty of a hate crime, the misdemeanor conviction doesn't carry enough weight in court.
He hopes the legislature will change that.
“When I have got somebody committing a felony, and they are also using hate speech - it has always mystified me that I am handicapped with just having to use a misdemeanor," said Kunzweiler.
Right now, the words hate crime aren't in the state law, it's actually called Malicious Intimidation or Harassment, and it is based on several factors including a person’s race or religion.