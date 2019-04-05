Armed anti-poaching forces, along with Ugandan law enforcement and military, are the only armed personnel permitted to patrol the area, and multiple sources told CBS News that tourists are unlikely to ever see such forces on a tour.

Popular but risky area

The U.S. embassy in Kampala said it was aware of the kidnapping, warning its citizens to "exercise caution when travelling to this area due to ongoing security activity."

Soldiers have fanned out along the porous border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with security forces insisting they believe the pair remain in the country.

The Ugandan police's tourist protection force has also deployed a special response unit working alongside soldiers and wildlife rangers.

Queen Elizabeth National Park, one of the East African nation's most popular wildlife reserves, runs along the frontier with conflict-wracked regions of DRC. It borders on the famous Virunga national park, the oldest in Africa.

Numerous militia groups and armed gangs roam eastern DRC. Virunga suspended all tourism activities last year after a ranger was killed and two British tourists kidnapped.

The Britons and their driver were freed two days after the attack. The park reopened in February.

The Ugandan park straddles the equator, covering 764 square miles in the country's southwest region.

Tourism is a key industry for Uganda, as a major earner of foreign currency. Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit each year.

