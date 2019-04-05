Tulsa Road Project Closes Lanes, Impacts Traffic
TULSA, Oklahoma - All lanes of Archer are closed in both directions between Greenwood and Elgin for an ongoing road project.
These road blocks have been up at Archer and Elgin for nearly a week now.
With tonight being First Friday art crawl and the first Friday night game for the Tulsa Drillers, it could be a mess for traffic.
City crews have been repairing the street in this area for weeks and closing the road off and on periodically with no notice to residents and businesses.
City crews shut off the water for what they called emergency repairs Thursday, and that impacted the U-Haul building, 70 units at the GreenArch Apartment complex, and Lefty's restaurant.
Residents in GreenArch were then dealing with brown water once it finally did come back on.
City crews had been working overnight, but right now we're not seeing anyone out here.
The Tulsa drillers take on Arkansas tonight at 7:05 Friday night and there will be a fireworks show.
If you plan on coming down, make sure you give yourself extra time to plan around this construction in case it stays closed.