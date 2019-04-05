The Gathering Place Holds Hiring Event
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Nation's Best New Attraction is ready to put people to work.
Tulsa's Gathering Place is hosting a hiring event all day Friday for those interested in working there.
The Gathering Place says they plan to hire several positions today.
The hiring event will start at ten Friday morning and go until 6 p.m.
The Gathering place says they have part-time, full-time and seasonal positions in culinary and operations.
There will be applications on-site, but to save time people are encouraged to apply online.
One of the big questions has been about the opening date of the Vista restaurant, which is in the boathouse.
It's been closed since the park opened.
The Gathering Place says they'll also be hiring staff for the Vista and, once that staff is in place and trained, the restaurant can finally open.
