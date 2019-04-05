News
Some Lawmakers Have Beef With State Steak
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some lawmakers have beef with a bill that designates the ribeye as Oklahoma's official steak.
On Thursday, Tulsa Democrat Meloyde Blancett asked Lawton Republican Trey Caldwell why the house spent time designating an official steak in stead of working on education.
Caldwell says he believes the designation will boost state revenue, since a steak has about four-percent sales tax.
He believes more people will buy steaks and says the additional money can go toward education.