Roommates Robbed At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say they're looking for two men who robbed a pair of roommates at gunpoint.
It happened at an apartment complex near 51st Street and Memorial.
Police say both roommates were in the parking lot of the Westminster Apartments when two men walked up to them.
One of those men pulled out a silver semi-automatic handgun and they demanded cash from the victims.
Officers say they gave up their wallets, but it's not clear how much cash was inside.
The robbers then ran off, and police say one of the victims saw them get into a white car and leave the complex.
Right now, there's not a strong description of the thieves but if you know where they might be, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS.
Police say the victims were not hurt.