ODOC Searches For Fugitive More Than 2 Years After Walk-Away
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections(ODOC) is looking for a woman they say walked away from the Kate Barnard Correctional Center over two years ago.
They say Jennifer C. Alexander walked away from what was then known as Kate Barnard Community Corrections Center in October 2016. Alexander, 46, was serving 10-year sentences out of Pontotoc County for forgery, drug possession, burglary, stolen property possession, and conspiracy.
ODOC says the public should not approach Alexander or attempt to apprehend her. Instead, anyone with information can call their escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.
KBCCC is now a minimum-security prison for women, Kate Barnard Correctional Center.