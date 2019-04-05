Oklahoma Murder Suspects Arrested At Mexico Border, OSBI Says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two suspects in a Seminole County murder case were arrested at the Mexican border Thursday, OSBI says.
Officials say Coker Dean Barker and Anastacia Little were wanted in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Mickel Kelough. OSBI says Kelough was found dead Tuesday in the front seat of his car in rural Seminole County.
A description of the vehicle driven by the suspects was entered into the National Crime Information Center, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents got a hit on the license plate as the suspects were trying to enter Mexico at the Laredo, Texas, border crossing.
Barker and Little were arrested and booked into the Webb County, Texas jail. They are being held on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.