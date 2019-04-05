News
Child Sent To Hospital After Dog Attack, Broken Arrow Police Say
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow police say a child was taken to the hospital after a dog attack Friday morning.
Officers say three dogs were roaming around the Bentree neighborhood near Country Line Rd. and East Albany when two of them attacked the child. Police say one of the dogs bit the child before a neighbor came and shot the two dogs. One of them died.
The other was wounded and taken to the shelter, while the third dog was surrendered to the shelter by the owner, police say.
The child was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.