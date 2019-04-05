Wagoner County Man Wanted For Questioning
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 26-year-old man who may be in the Tulsa area. Derek Scott Lewis is wanted for questioning, according to WCSO Public Information Officer Sergeant Jeff Halfacre.
He's considered a suspect in an investigation, and his family is not cooperating with law enforcement who are looking for him, Halfacre said in a news release. The sergeant did not say what kind of investigation Lewis is wanted in but said it is a serious crime.
Derek Scott Lewis is described as a Native American male, 5'7" and 175 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and possibly some facial hair. Authorities say he has a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.
If you can help Wagoner County Sheriff's Office in their attempt to locate Lewis, you're asked to call 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799. You may remain anonymous.