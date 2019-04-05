Police: Bartlesville Man Tries To Run From The Law, Ends Up In Jail
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police captured a man they say drove off in someone else's vehicle then tried to run from the law. Daniel Leon Strickland was booked Thursday, April 4 on complaints of evading police, driving without a license, possession of stolen property and an outstanding warrant.
Police said someone left their Yukon SUV running while parked on Chickasaw Avenue just south of Adams Boulevard. When they got back to their vehicle around 4 p.m., it was gone.
An officer spotted the stolen vehicle near Morton and Frank Phillips Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. and tried to pull it over. Strickland took off and refused to stop until he ran off the road and hit a fence off Price Road, east of Madison Boulevard, the City of Bartlesville posted.
After the wreck, police said Strickland took off on foot, running through a field. Police said they caught up with him on Bison Road and arrested the 34-year-old Bartlesville resident.