OU Board Of Regents To Meet Law Firm To Discuss Investigation Into Allegations
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have scheduled a special meeting to discuss an investigation into allegations.
The regents and university President Jim Gallogly will meet with representatives of Jones Day, a law firm contracted to conduct an investigation into the allegations, on April 9.
This will be the first time they will discuss the investigation.
The university said the meeting will be closed because it involves personnel matters.
Former university President David Boren has been accused by two former students of inappropriate conduct. The university has not disclosed who is being investigated.
According to the university, "Out of respect for those individuals who have come forward as well as all others involved, the Regents feel this investigation was the only appropriate course of action under the law and given our responsibility to the university and our state."