Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Arrested In Pawnee County
Friday, April 5th 2019, 8:46 PM CDT
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals arrested a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted sex offender in Pawnee County Friday night. Christian Johan Bjorgaard was taken into custody near off Highway 48 near County Road 585.
Bjorgaard, also known as "Cowboy," was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic assault.
He has been convicted of indecency with a child and attempt to commit sexual assault in connection to incidents involving a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old girl.
Authorities say he's been on the run for some time after failing to register as a sex offender.