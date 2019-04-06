A bit muggier conditions will surge into Green Country on Sunday as the spring warmth continues! An isolated shower or storm is possible during the day Sunday, but outside of any storm activity will again climb into the mid to upper 70s with that increased humidity out ahead of a weak cold front. That front looks to be a focal point for more scattered storms to develop Sunday evening into Sunday night, particularly southeast of the I-44 corridor. Once again some of these will be strong to severe with damaging wind and large hail threat continuing into late Sunday night.



Rain and storm chances look to diminish by early Monday morning, and the spring warmth will continue to crank up from there! Highs will climb back into the upper 70s on Monday, and our first 80s of the year look very likely by Tuesday and Wednesday! Some very windy conditions will also arrive by Wednesday ahead of a much stronger cold front that will bring sharply cooler weather back to Green Country by late next week.



I hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to check in with us on News On 6, at NewsOn6.com, and the News On 6 weather app for storm updates throughout the day!