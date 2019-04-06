Martinez said she notices an immediate difference since they've introduced the cars, and said she hopes the benefits have lasting impacts. "It can be traumatizing for a young patient to be peeled away from their parents as they head into surgery," she said. "This truly helps everyone involved."

According to Martinez, the cars are specifically made just for kids, ages 2-7. Both are equipped with a stereo, which has a variety of preloaded music and an MP3 player, as well as functioning headlights, taillights and dashboard lights. They can be operated by the kids themselves, or by remote control. The cars are very safe — they have working doors, a seatbelt and a horn.