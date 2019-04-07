News
Man Taken To Hospital After Cutting Himself With A Knife
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man has been taken to the hospital after he cut himself with a knife on Sunday.
Police say they were alerted to a situation at 7110 east 5th street in Tulsa. Officers say they confronted a man who was expressing suicidal thoughts. During the confrontation, the man began cutting himself and eventually collapsed.
The man was transported to a hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.
No other injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story...