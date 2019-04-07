News
OHP: 83-Year-Old Man Dies In Rollover Crash in Major County
MAJOR COUNTY, Oklahoma - An 83-year-old man injured in a rollover crash has died from his injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.
According to the report, the accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, on U.S. Route 60 in Major County.
Officials said Edgar T Ellis was driving westbound on US60 when his vehicle left the roadway. The car traveled through a ditch, went through barbed wire fence and rolled, landing on it’s top, according to the report.
Ellis was taken to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in critical condition, where he later died.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.