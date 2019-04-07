The Oklahoma City Police Department said three children were involved in an ATV crash that left one in critical condition Sunday night.

Officials said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near 2300 Southeast Grand Boulevard.

A 13-year-old is in critical condition, and an 11-year-old is seriously injured, police said.

The condition of the third child has not yet been released.

