Meeting Regarding OU Misconduct Investigation Scheduled For Tuesday
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is set to meet Tuesday to discuss findings of an investigation regarding misconduct allegations.
University leadership says they received the allegations last year and subsequently hired the Jones Day law firm to investigate.
Sources claimed the allegations were against former University of Oklahoma President David Boren.
Boren's attorney immediately denied the accusations and continues to do so.
Since then, two men have come forward publicly claiming they are victims of the misconduct.
Accusations also came against former OU Vice President Tripp Hall.
In March, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations confirmed it is now investigating criminal accusations involving Boren.
Advocate Sara Bana says her activism helped bring the case to the OSBI in the first place.
Bana, speaking on behalf of the accusers, said she's disturbed by OU's handling of the case. She said the criminal investigation should have come before the Jones Day investigation.
“When a report is coming to Title IX, Title IX should never be picking up the phone and calling the legal counsel,” Bana said.
She said the law firm itself is also problematic.
Jones Day is facing allegations of being a sexist workplace, according to a lawsuit filed last week.
The university says Jones Day attorneys will present their findings Tuesday at the closed meeting.
The OSBI confirms it began investigating at the request of campus police.