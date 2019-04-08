News
1 Arrested After Stabbing At Tulsa Hotel
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is in jail after Tulsa Police say she stabbed a man at a Tulsa hotel.
Police say Morgan Pittman was booked into jail on a felony complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Officers say Pittman and the victim were at the Airport Inn and Suites near Admiral and Sheridan when they got into an argument and the victim told police she stabbed him in the right leg.
Police caught up with Pittman, who they say had left the hotel without trying to get in touch with law enforcement.
She told police she stabbed the victim in self-defense after he attacked her.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.