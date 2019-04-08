SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Police are surrounding a strip mall in Sand Springs. 

They are searching for a person they think may have burglarized the building. 

Sand Springs Police have a downtown city block surrounded while they search for a burglary suspect.

An alarm went off at 2 a.m. Monday at Wilson and Son Pawn. 

Officers heard someone in the area, and believe they have the suspect contained now in the attic space of the print shop next door. 

A SWAT team has been called to search for the suspect, after a K-9 indicated the person is still inside and in an area where officers cannot easily access.