News
Sand Springs Road Blocked, Police Search For Possible Burglary Suspect
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Police are surrounding a strip mall in Sand Springs.
They are searching for a person they think may have burglarized the building.
Sand Springs Police have a downtown city block surrounded while they search for a burglary suspect.
An alarm went off at 2 a.m. Monday at Wilson and Son Pawn.
Officers heard someone in the area, and believe they have the suspect contained now in the attic space of the print shop next door.
A SWAT team has been called to search for the suspect, after a K-9 indicated the person is still inside and in an area where officers cannot easily access.