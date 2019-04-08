News
Lanes Closed After Car Hits Power Pole
Lanes are shut down near West 61st Street and Elwood after a crash knocked down some power lines.
Officers say the driver is at the hospital right now in serious but stable condition.
Police say the driver was speeding near West 61st Street and Elwood when he lost control of his truck, hit one of the big power poles, and was thrown out of his vehicle.
Power lines are down across the road right now and police say it'll be a few hours before the street can be reopened.